Wind Advisory issued February 5 at 1:44AM MST until February 5 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Teton Valley, Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region, and
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.