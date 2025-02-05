Wind Advisory issued February 5 at 1:44AM MST until February 5 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper
Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.