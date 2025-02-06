Winter Storm Warning issued February 6 at 11:53AM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 12

and 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph on Friday, and

gusts around 65 mph possible for the Wind River Mountains.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and

Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially across Teton

and Togwotee Passes. Strong winds will create hazardous conditions

with blowing and drifting snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations 5 to 8 inches over South

Pass, with the strongest winds occurring late Friday morning

through mid-afternoon. Localized snow accumulations near 24 inches

for the Wind River Mountains.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.