Winter Storm Warning issued February 6 at 12:11PM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 12
and 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph on Friday, and
gusts around 65 mph possible for the Wind River Mountains.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and
Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially across Teton
and Togwotee Passes. Strong winds will create hazardous conditions
with blowing and drifting snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations 5 to 8 inches over South
Pass, with the strongest winds occurring late Friday morning
through mid-afternoon. Localized snow accumulations near 24 inches
for the Wind River Mountains.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.