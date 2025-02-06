Winter Storm Warning issued February 6 at 2:13PM MST until February 7 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Likelihood of major impacts from snow

is up to 60 percent. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5

inches with 7-11 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as

35 mph with blowing and drifting snow at Williams Creek summit.

* WHERE…Williams Creek Summit and Shoup.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 4 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MAJOR impacts from

snow, expect considerable disruptions to normal activities.

Dangerous or impossible traveling conditions. Avoid travel in the

impacted areas if possible. Widespread closures and disruptions to

infrastructure may occur. The hazardous conditions could impact

the Friday morning commute, especially over higher passes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.