Winter Storm Warning issued February 6 at 2:20PM MST until February 7 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

Published 2:20 PM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Likelihood of major impacts from snow
is up to 60 percent. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5
inches with 7-11 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as
35 mph with blowing and drifting snow at Williams Creek summit.

* WHERE…Shoup and Williams Creek Summit.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 4 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MAJOR impacts from
snow, expect considerable disruptions to normal activities.
Dangerous or impossible traveling conditions. Avoid travel in the
impacted areas if possible. Widespread closures and disruptions to
infrastructure may occur. The hazardous conditions could impact
the Friday morning commute, especially over higher passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

