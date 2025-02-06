Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 11:53AM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph on Friday.

* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds will create

hazardous conditions with blowing and drifting snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations up to 2 feet for the

Pitchstone Plateau of southwest Yellowstone, and accumulations 2

to 5 inches around Mammoth.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.