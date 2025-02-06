Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 12:11PM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 to 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph Friday.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds could

create hazardous conditions with blowing and drifting snow at

times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow totals of 3 to 6 inches for the town of

Jackson. Warmer temperatures Friday afternoon may limit

accumulations.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.