Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 12:11PM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 to 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph Friday.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds could
create hazardous conditions with blowing and drifting snow at
times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow totals of 3 to 6 inches for the town of
Jackson. Warmer temperatures Friday afternoon may limit
accumulations.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.