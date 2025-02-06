Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 1:33PM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 12

inches with locally higher amounts above pass level. Winds gusting

as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Teton Valley, Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening

commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.