Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 1:51AM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

