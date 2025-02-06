Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 2:13PM MST until February 7 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor to moderate impacts from

around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 80 percent, and 3 to 6 inches of

snow is 30 percent. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Total

accumulation at Lost Trail Pass is 6 to 12 inches.

* WHERE…Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Bannock Pass, Highway 93

Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Salmon, and Lemhi Pass.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 4 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences

to normal activities. Use caution while driving. For MODERATE

impacts from snow, expect disruptions to normal activities.

Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra caution while driving.

Closures and disruptions to infrastructure may occur. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute,

especially over higher passes. Strong winds could cause tree

damage.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.