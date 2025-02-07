Special Weather Statement issued February 7 at 9:52AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

At 952 AM MST, the public reported intense snow showers along a line

extending from 8 miles north of Gibbonsville to 18 miles west of

Lemhi. Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Visibility one-quarter mile or less and snow rates were at

2 inch per hour.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…Low visibility will result in dangerous driving conditions.

Locations impacted include…

Salmon, Lemhi, Leadore, Gibbonsville, Carmen, Williams Lake, Baker,

and Tendoy.