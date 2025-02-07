Special Weather Statement issued February 7 at 9:52AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
At 952 AM MST, the public reported intense snow showers along a line
extending from 8 miles north of Gibbonsville to 18 miles west of
Lemhi. Movement was east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Visibility one-quarter mile or less and snow rates were at
2 inch per hour.
SOURCE…Public.
IMPACT…Low visibility will result in dangerous driving conditions.
Locations impacted include…
Salmon, Lemhi, Leadore, Gibbonsville, Carmen, Williams Lake, Baker,
and Tendoy.