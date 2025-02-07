Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued February 7 at 9:52AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

Published 9:52 AM

At 952 AM MST, the public reported intense snow showers along a line
extending from 8 miles north of Gibbonsville to 18 miles west of
Lemhi. Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Visibility one-quarter mile or less and snow rates were at
2 inch per hour.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…Low visibility will result in dangerous driving conditions.

Locations impacted include…
Salmon, Lemhi, Leadore, Gibbonsville, Carmen, Williams Lake, Baker,
and Tendoy.

National Weather Service

