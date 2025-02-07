Wind Advisory issued February 7 at 2:07AM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake
Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, Raft River Region, Southern
Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.