Winter Storm Warning issued February 7 at 12:14PM MST until February 7 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Likelihood of ongoing moderate impacts from

snow is greater than 40 percent. Additional snow accumulations up

to one inch. Wet roads may refreeze after sunset. Winds gusting as

high as 20 mph.

* WHERE…Williams Creek Summit and Shoup.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MODERATE impacts from

snow, expect disruptions to normal activities. Dangerous traveling

conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.