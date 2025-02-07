Winter Storm Warning issued February 7 at 12:14PM MST until February 7 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Likelihood of ongoing moderate impacts from
snow is greater than 40 percent. Additional snow accumulations up
to one inch. Wet roads may refreeze after sunset. Winds gusting as
high as 20 mph.
* WHERE…Williams Creek Summit and Shoup.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MODERATE impacts from
snow, expect disruptions to normal activities. Dangerous traveling
conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.