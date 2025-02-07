Winter Storm Warning issued February 7 at 12:18PM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches, with 6 to 10 inches for the Tetons. Winds gusting as high
as 50 to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and
Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially across Teton,
Togwotee, and South Passes. Strong winds will create hazardous
conditions with blowing and drifting snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.