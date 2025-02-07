Winter Storm Warning issued February 7 at 5:46AM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and
Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially across Teton
and Togwotee Passes. Strong winds will create hazardous conditions
with blowing and drifting snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.