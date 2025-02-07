Winter Storm Warning issued February 7 at 8:14AM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and

Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially across Teton

and Togwotee Passes. Strong winds will create hazardous conditions

with blowing and drifting snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.