Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 1:07PM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, and Wood River
Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday
morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.