Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 1:07PM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:00 PM
Published 1:07 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, and Wood River
Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday
morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content