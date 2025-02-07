Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 1:07PM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.