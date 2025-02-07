Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 1:07PM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 9:00 PM
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Plan on
slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact
the Friday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

