Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 12:14PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow. Likelihood of developing or ongoing minor impacts
from snow is greater than 60 percent. Additional snow
accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE…Salmon, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost
Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Bannock Pass.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MINOR impacts from
snow, expect a few inconveniences to normal activities. Use
caution while driving. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Friday evening commute, especially over higher passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.