Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 12:14PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow. Likelihood of developing or ongoing minor impacts

from snow is greater than 60 percent. Additional snow

accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…Salmon, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost

Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Bannock Pass.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MINOR impacts from

snow, expect a few inconveniences to normal activities. Use

caution while driving. The hazardous conditions could impact the

Friday evening commute, especially over higher passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.