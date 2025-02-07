Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 12:18PM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds could

create hazardous conditions with blowing and drifting snow at

times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Warmer temperatures Friday afternoon may

limit snow accumulations.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.