Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 2:06AM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches

with up to 10 inches near ridgetops. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph mainly on upper slopes and near ridges.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, and Wood River

Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening

commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.