Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 2:06AM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches
with up to 10 inches near ridgetops. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph mainly on upper slopes and near ridges.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region, and Wood River
Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.