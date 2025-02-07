Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 2:06AM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:36 AM
Published 2:06 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches
with up to 10 inches near ridgetops. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content