Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 5:46AM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds could
create hazardous conditions with blowing and drifting snow at
times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.