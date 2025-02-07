Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 5:46AM MST until February 7 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.
* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds will create
hazardous conditions with blowing and drifting snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.