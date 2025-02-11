Cold Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 1:35AM MST until February 13 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Low temperatures of 15 below to 25 below zero will combine
with a light wind to create wind chill readings 25 below to 35
below zero Wednesday and Thursday morning.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and Star
Valley.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Outdoor recreationists should dress in layers
and cover exposed skin. Daytime highs during the daylight hours
Wednesday will only climb into the single digits.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.