Extreme Cold Warning issued February 11 at 2:18AM MST until February 12 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the first Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind

chills as low as 29 below expected. For the second Extreme Cold

Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 26 below expected.

* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…For the first Extreme Cold Warning, from 8 PM this evening

to 10 AM MST Wednesday. For the second Extreme Cold Warning, from

9 PM Wednesday to 10 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must

go outside.