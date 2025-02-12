Skip to Content
Cold Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 11:26AM MST until February 13 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 25 below expected. Valley
temperatures in the mornings 5 below to 15 below expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Lemhi County and Western Lemhi County.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

National Weather Service

