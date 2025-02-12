Cold Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 12:46PM MST until February 13 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Low temperatures of 15 below to 30 below zero will combine

with a light wind to create wind chill readings 25 below to 35

below zero Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and Upper Green River Basin

Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.