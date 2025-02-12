Cold Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 12:46PM MST until February 13 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Low temperatures of 15 below to 25 below zero will combine

with a light wind to create wind chill readings 25 below to 35

below zero Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and Star

Valley.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Outdoor recreationists should dress in layers

and cover exposed skin.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.