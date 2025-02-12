Cold Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 1:42AM MST until February 13 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Low temperatures of 15 below to 30 below zero will combine
with a north wind to create wind chill readings 25 below to 35
below zero Wednesday and Thursday morning.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and Upper Green River Basin
Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Daytime highs during the daylight hours
Wednesday will only climb into the single digits.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.