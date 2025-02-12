Extreme Cold Warning issued February 12 at 2:01AM MST until February 12 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the first Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind

chills as low as 27 below. For the second Extreme Cold Warning,

dangerously cold wind chills as low as 33 below expected.

* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…For the first Extreme Cold Warning, until 10 AM MST this

morning. For the second Extreme Cold Warning, from 9 PM this

evening to 10 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must

go outside.