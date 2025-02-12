Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 12:49PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 12:49 PM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
16 inches.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday
morning commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

