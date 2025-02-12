Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 12:49PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and

15 inches, locally higher in the highest terrain outside of Sun

Valley.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sun Valley Region, and

Wood River Foothills.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday

morning commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.