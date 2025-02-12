Winter Storm Warning issued February 12 at 12:49PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and

8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. Snow totals closer to 2

to 5 inches in the Magic Valley where a period of freezing rain

will be possible.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake

Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday

morning commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.