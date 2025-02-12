Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 12:49PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches.
* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.