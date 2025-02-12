Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 12:49PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches, highest totals will be across the southernmost areas of
the Lost River Valley, specficially Arco and Howe.
* WHERE…Lost River Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday
morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.