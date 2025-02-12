Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 12:49PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 to 6

inches in the Stanley Basin, 6 to 10 inches on the highest peaks

of the Sawtooths and the Lost River Range. Snowfall amounts in the

Pahsimeroi valley and the Frank Church Wilderness with be closer

to the 1 to 4 inch range.

* WHERE…Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys, Frank Church Wilderness, Lost

River Range, and Sawtooth/Stanley Basin.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday

morning commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.