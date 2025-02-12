Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 12:49PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected along with the potential for freezing rain in
the lower valleys. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches, locally higher on the highest terrain. A light glaze of
freezing rain is also possible in lower elevations. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Raft River Region and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

