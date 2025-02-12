Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 12:49PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected along with the potential for freezing rain in

the lower valleys. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6

inches, locally higher on the highest terrain. A light glaze of

freezing rain is also possible in lower elevations. Winds gusting

as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Raft River Region and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.