Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 2:00AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 11
inches.
* WHERE…Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys, Frank Church Wilderness, Lost
River Range, and Sawtooth/Stanley Basin.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday
morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.