Cold Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 1:09AM MST until February 13 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Low temperatures of 20 below to 35 below zero will combine
with a light wind to create wind chill readings 25 below to 40
below zero on Thursday morning.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and Upper Green River Basin
Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

National Weather Service

