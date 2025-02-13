Cold Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 1:09AM MST until February 13 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Low temperatures of 15 below to 25 below zero will combine
with a light wind to create wind chill readings 25 below to 40
below zero on Thursday morning.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and Star
Valley.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Outdoor recreationists should dress in layers
and cover exposed skin.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.