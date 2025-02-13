Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 1:09AM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14
inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions will
impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .