Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 12:22PM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, with
locally higher amounts up to 3 feet on the highest peaks of the
Tetons. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph at times.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains along with the Salt River
and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult, especially across Teton
and Togwotee Passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .