Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 12:55AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected, including periods of moderate

to heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 3 to 7 inches in

the valleys. Higher elevations are expecting up to 16 inches with

locally higher amounts. The Bear River Range may see closer to 2

feet. A light glaze of ice due to freezing rain is expected for

areas closer to the Snake Plain. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Franklin/Eastern

Oneida Region, and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.