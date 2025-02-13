Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 12:55AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected, including periods of moderate
to heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 3 to 7 inches in
the valleys. Higher elevations are expecting up to 16 inches with
locally higher amounts. The Bear River Range may see closer to 2
feet. A light glaze of ice due to freezing rain is expected for
areas closer to the Snake Plain. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Franklin/Eastern
Oneida Region, and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.