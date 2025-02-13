Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 12:55AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

9:00 AM
12:55 AM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and
15 inches…with locally higher amounts above pass level.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

