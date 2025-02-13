Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 12:55AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected, including periods of moderate

to heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 4 to 8 inches will

be common, with closer to 12 inches across the INL, Craters of the

Moon, and Shoshone Lava Beds. Lower amounts possible closer to

I-84 and 86 across the Magic Valley. A light glaze of ice due to

freezing rain is expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake

Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.