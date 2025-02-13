Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 12:55AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected, including periods of moderate
to heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 4 to 8 inches will
be common, with closer to 12 inches across the INL, Craters of the
Moon, and Shoshone Lava Beds. Lower amounts possible closer to
I-84 and 86 across the Magic Valley. A light glaze of ice due to
freezing rain is expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake
Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.