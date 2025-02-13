Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 1:56PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected, including periods of moderate
to heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 4 to 8 inches in
the valleys. Higher elevations are expecting up to 16 inches with
locally higher amounts. The Bear River Range may see closer to 2
feet. A light glaze of ice due to freezing rain is expected for
areas closer to the Snake Plain. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Franklin/Eastern
Oneida Region, and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday
morning commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.