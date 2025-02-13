Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 1:56PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches…with locally higher amounts on higher peaks and ridges.

