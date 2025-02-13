Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 1:56PM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:24 PM
Published 1:56 PM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and
12 inches…with locally higher amounts on higher peaks and ridges.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sun Valley Region, and
Wood River Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

