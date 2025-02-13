Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 1:09AM MST until February 15 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches
across the north half of the Park, with higher amounts of 8 to 16
inches for southern portions of the Park. Southwestern YNP
including Pitchstone Plateau may see amounts of 1 to 2 feet.
Accumulations around Mammoth and the Lamar Valley will range from
1 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult, especially in the
backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .